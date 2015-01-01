Abstract

Intimate partner violence is an overlooked, underestimated, and under reported cause of musculoskeletal injury. This literature review aims to provide an updated overview of the prevalence of IPV, along with the identification and screening tools available to orthopaedic surgeons for early detection and intervention. Additionally, the review discusses the importance of training in medical education for orthopaedic surgeons to effectively recognize and address IPV. Through an analysis of current research and best practices, this review highlights the need for increased awareness, education, and collaboration among healthcare professionals to effectively address IPV as a public health issue.

Language: en