|
Citation
|
Thielmann B, Zavgorodnii I, Schwarze R, Zabashta V. Intern. Emerg. Med. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
39120855
|
Abstract
|
Crises require changes to established structures, and this also applies to ambulance services. This case report addresses the Ukrainian ambulance service and the changes resulting from the armed conflict in Ukraine. The purpose of this article is to provide insight into the activities of the ambulance service of the Kharkiv region, the second-largest city in Ukraine. Kharkiv is still under heavy fire.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Ambulance service; Armed conflict; Disaster medicine; Emergency medical service