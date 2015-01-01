Abstract

Self-harming behaviours can include cutting the skin, ligaturing and taking overdoses. These actions can result in infection, blood loss, or even death. A young person's risk of dying by suicide increases if they engage in self-harm. Self-help empowers people to utilise different coping strategies and implement life changes without reliance on a clinical intervention, "helping people to help themselves". Self-help toolkits contain a variety of items that are selected by the person to help them manage the urge to self-harm. The items included sensory objects, distractions, prompts to seek help and creative prompts such as colouring books and pens and personal items that trigger positive memories. AMED, EMBASE, APA Psycinfo and MEDLINE were searched with no language restriction or date restriction. Of the 368 studies screened, 13 met the inclusion criteria. The studies were mainly small scale or case studies pertaining to the use of self-help toolkits or similar. They described the need for a flexible and/or individualised approach to self-help toolkits. Abstracts and studies were screened separately by two members of the research team for inclusion. Qualitative data was analysed using Grounded Theory. Nine themes were identified: Creativity, Hope, Social contact/help seeking, calming/relaxing, sensory items, reflection, distractions, therapeutic prompts and emotional release. Self-efficacy and self-awareness were the two main mechanisms identified. Self-help toolkits were found to be acceptable and helpful, but the limited evidence base means their efficacy for reducing self-harm episodes has not been established.

