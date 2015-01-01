|
Jarvis JL, Johns D, Jarvis SE, Knipstein M, Ratcliff T. J. Am. Coll. Emerg. Physicians Open 2024; 5(4): e13232.
(Copyright © 2024, John Wiley and Sons)
39119598
OBJECTIVES: Emergency Medical Services (EMS) has historically utilized lights and sirens (L&S) to respond to 911 incidents. L&S are used in 86% of scene responses nationally; however, time critical interventions (TCIs) occur in less than 7% of these incidents. Responses with L&S are associated with increased risk of crashes and injuries. Our objective was to determine the impact of TCI-based dispatch thresholds on L&S use, dispatch accuracy, and response times.
safety; EMS; dispatch; lights and sirens; medical priority dispatch