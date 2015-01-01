|
Takla TN, Matsuda PN, Herring TE, Daugherty AM, Fritz NE. J. Neurol. Phys. Ther. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, Neurology Section, American Physical Therapy Association)
39118206
BACKGROUND AND PURPOSE: Despite the frequency of concern about falling (CAF) and fear of falling (FOF) in multiple sclerosis (MS), there remains a lack of clarity between FOF and CAF, though persons with MS have indicated that CAF and FOF are distinct constructs. Our team previously developed and validated a new questionnaire, the Concern and Fear of Falling Evaluation (CAFFE), to assess these concepts. This study aimed to examine CAF and FOF prevalence, and determine relationships among CAF, FOF, and self-reported motor, cognitive, and psychological function in MS relapsing (RRMS) and progressive (PMS) subtypes.
