Abstract

Trauma type moderates the impact of trauma exposure on clinical symptomatology; however, the impact of trauma type on the neural correlates of emotion regulation is not as well understood. This study examines how violent and nonviolent trauma differentially influence the neural correlates of conditioned fear and extinction. We aggregated psychophysiological and fMRI data from three studies; we categorized reported trauma as violent or nonviolent, and subdivided violent trauma as sexual or nonsexual. We examined skin conductance responses (SCR) during a fear conditioning and extinction paradigm. For fMRI data analyses, we conducted region-specific and whole-brain analyses. We examined associations between beta weights from specific brain regions and CAPS scores. The group exposed to violent trauma showed significantly higher SCR during extinction recall. Those exposed to nonviolent trauma showed significantly higher functional activation during late extinction learning. The group exposed to violent trauma showed higher functional connectivity within the default mode network (DMN) and between the DMN and frontoparietal control network. For secondary analyses of sexual vs nonsexual trauma, we did not observe any between-group differences in SCR. During late extinction learning, the group exposed to sexual trauma showed significantly higher activation in the prefrontal cortex and precuneus. During extinction recall, the group exposed to nonsexual trauma showed significantly higher activation in the insular cortex. Violent trauma significantly impacts functional brain activations and connectivity in brain areas important for perception and attention with no significant impact on brain areas that modulate emotion regulation. Sexual trauma impacts brain areas important for internal perception.

Language: en