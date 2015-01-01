Abstract

Reducing the use of coercive measures in inpatient child and adolescent mental health services (CAMHS) requires an understanding of current rates and associated factors. We conducted a systematic review of research published between Jan 1, 2010, and Jan 10, 2024, addressing rates and risk factors for mechanical, physical, or pharmacological restraint, seclusion, or forced tube feeding in inpatient CAMHS. We identified 30 studies (including 39 027 patients or admissions) with low risk of bias. Median prevalence was 17·5% for any coercive measure, 27·7% for any restraint, and 6·0% for seclusion. Younger age, male sex, ethnicity or race other than White, longer stay, and repeated admissions were frequently linked to coercive measure use. Variable rates and conflicting risk factors suggest that patient traits alone are unlikely to determine coercive measure use. More research, especially in the form of nationwide studies, is needed to elucidate the impact of care and staff factors. Finally, we propose reporting guidelines to improve comparisons over time and settings.

Language: en