Abstract

Due to the lengthy and challenging nature of traumatic brain injury (TBI) rehabilitation, patients and carers increasingly rely on YouTube for information. However, no previous research has assessed the quality and reliability of these TBI rehabilitation videos on this platform. This study aims to assess the quality and reliability of YouTube videos on TBI rehabilitation. In this cross-sectional study, a YouTube search with the keyword "traumatic brain injury rehabilitation" was performed, and the first 100 videos were listed according to relevancy. After applying exclusion criteria, a total of 72 videos were included in the analysis. DISCERN, Journal of the American Medical Association, and Global Quality Score were used to evaluate the quality and reliability of the videos. Video characteristics, including the number of likes, dislikes, duration, and source of upload, were recorded. The mean DISCERN total score was determined to be 39.56 ± 8.4. Additionally, the mean Journal of the American Medical Association score was 1.93 ± 0.57, the Global Quality Score was 2.6 ± 0.81, and the DISCERN quality score was 2.55 ± 0.79. Analysis showed that videos with a longer duration (P < .001) and those uploaded earlier (P = .002) were more likely to be of higher quality. Videos produced by healthcare professionals had higher DISCERN scores (P = .049) than those uploaded by non-healthcare professionals. Examination of YouTube videos on TBI rehabilitation indicates a moderate overall quality. The study revealed that videos uploaded by healthcare professionals have higher quality. For obtaining reliable information on TBI rehabilitation, it is also advisable to prioritize videos with longer durations and earlier upload dates. Given the significant role of social media platforms in educational outreach for rehabilitation, it is crucial to enhance the quality of these videos through appropriate measures.

