Abstract

The relationship between workplace justice and nonfatal occupational accidents in a single-payer healthcare system has rarely been explored. As countries strive to achieve and sustain universal health coverage, healthcare workers' occupational safety and health require greater concerns. We used the data from a national survey conducted on randomly sampled Taiwanese workers. One hundred forty eight males and 567 females, with a total of 715 healthcare workers aged 20 to 65, were analyzed. The workplace scale consisted of 4 subcomponents, including distributive justice, interpersonal justice, information justice, and procedural justice, and was dichotomized into low and high groups in each dimension. Logistic regression models examined the relationship between workplace justice and self-evaluated occupational accidents among healthcare employees. The prevalence of self-evaluated occupational accidents in healthcare employees was 15.54% and 11.64% for men and women, respectively. After adjusting variables such as sociodemographic variables, physical job demands, shift work status, work contract, and psychological job demands, regression analyses indicated that health employees with lower distributive justice, interpersonal justice, information justice, and procedural justice were significantly associated with self-evaluated occupational accidents both in males and females. Expanding the study to include healthcare systems in different countries could enhance the generalizability of the findings. Offering specific recommendations for policymakers and healthcare administrators to improve workplace justice and reduce occupational accidents.

