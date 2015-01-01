|
Landvater J, Kim S, Caswell K, Kwon C, Odafe E, Roe G, Tripathi A, Vukovics C, Wang J, Ryan K, Cocozza V, Brock M, Tchopev Z, Tonkin B, Capaldi V, Collen J, Creamer J, Irfan M, Wickwire E, Williams S, Werner JK. NeuroRehabilitation 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
39121144
BACKGROUND: Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is a hallmark of wartime injury and is related to numerous sleep wake disorders (SWD), which persist long term in veterans. Current knowledge gaps in pathophysiology have hindered advances in diagnosis and treatment.
sleep; military; veteran; Traumatic brain injury; neuroinflammation; post traumatic stress disorder; sleep wake disorder