Abstract

Nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) is deliberate self-inflicted injury to one's own body without suicidal intent. There is a high prevalence of NSSI among adolescents, especially in adolescents with history of adverse childhood events and intense reactive emotions. Pediatricians are commonly the first point of contact for adolescents and preadolescents with mental health concerns, and knowledge of how to elicit and respond to reports of NSSI are critical in identifying, supporting, and making appropriate referrals to behavioral health providers. Appropriate referrals include a psychiatric assessment by a child and adolescent psychiatrist and licensed therapist. Therapy targets NSSI by identifying the function of the behavior for the patient and finding ways to obtain that function safely using coping skills. Pediatricians should consider their role in setting the tone for families to engage in productive mental health treatment, with the goal of having the adolescent and caregiver work collaboratively to use healthy coping skills. [Pediatr Ann. 2024;53(8):e280-e282.].

