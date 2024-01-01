|
Citation
Tambo JA, Holmes K, Aliamo C, Mbugua F, Alokit C, Muzira F, Byamugisha A, Mwambu P. Pest Manag. Sci. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Society of Chemical Industry, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
39118391
Abstract
BACKGROUND: While pesticides are essential for crop protection and food security, they pose serious risks to human health and the environment. Agro-input dealers can play an important role in mitigating pesticide risks, given that they are a major source of pesticides and plant health information for many developing-country farmers. In this article, we assess the willingness of agro-input dealers to offer integrated pest management-based advisory services and promote pesticide risk reduction through a voluntary certification scheme.
Language: en
Keywords
agro‐input dealers; certification; environmental sustainability; integrated pest management; pesticide