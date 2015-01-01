Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Violence against women is a widespread public health concern with severe effects to women's sexual and reproductive health, including higher risks for miscarriage or stillbirth, unintended pregnancy and induced abortion. This study examined the association between women exposure to physical violence, psychological violence and sexual and reproductive health outcomes (contraceptive use, miscarriage or stillbirth and abortion) in Germany.



METHODS: This study used a cross-sectional research design to analyze data on violence against women and sexual and reproductive health (SRH) outcomes collected through the German Health Interview and Examination Survey for Adults, Wave 1, between 2008 and 2011 (n = 3149 women, aged 18-64 years). Multivariable logistic regression models were used to assess the association between experiences of violence among women and the presence of sexual and reproductive health outcomes, considering the influence of socio-demographic and health-related factors (age, marital status, socioeconomic status, social support, number of children, alcohol consumption, health status, chronic conditions).



RESULTS: Three associations remained significant (p<0.05) in fully-adjusted models: (i) exposure to physical violence by a parent or caregiver and birth control pill utilization (aOR, adjusted Odds Ratio, 95% CI: 1.36, 1.02-1.81) (ii) exposure to physical violence since the age of 16 and miscarriage or stillbirth (aOR, 95%CI: 1.89, 1.17-3.04); and (iii) exposure to psychological violence by a parent or caregiver and abortion (aOR, 95%CI: 1.87, 1.30-2.70).



CONCLUSIONS: The results suggest that adult German women who experienced physical or psychological violence since the age of 16, including violence perpetrated by a parent or caregiver, were more likely to report miscarriage or stillbirth and abortion. Direct assessment of violence experiences against women should be conducted by healthcare professionals in clinical encounters, particularly by obstetrics and gynaecological specialists, for the prevention of women´s adverse sexual and reproductive health outcomes. Furthermore, violence should be treated as a major public health concern and addressed through a multisectoral approach, involving the healthcare and educational sectors, researchers and relevant policymakers.

