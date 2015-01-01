SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Szczypińska Z, Marciniec K, Pawlak AT. Postep. Psychiatr. Neurol. 2024; 33(2): 103-108.

(Copyright © 2024, Instytut Psychiatrii I Neurologii)

10.5114/ppn.2024.141378

39119542

PMC11304229

PURPOSE: Determining the relationship between the use of types of psychoactive substance and risky sexual behavior among men. The sources cited in the manuscript were selected through a search of scientific article databases in July 2023. Priority was given to publications with release dates from 2018-2023. Publications in Polish and English were included.

VIEWS: The phenomenon of chemsex, more and more often noted in the group of men who have sex with men (MSM), involving sexual activity under the influence of intoxicants, promotes risky sexual behavior. The drugs used for these practices are mainly stimulants, disinhibitors and anesthetics. Factors that increase the risk of an individual deciding to engage in chemical sex include not accepting his sexual preferences, feelings of guilt, personality traits characterizing a person prone to taking risks and with a tendency to seek sensations, as well as high scores on the scale of depressiveness. The main factor determining the emergence of the problem is the occurrence of minority stress.

CONCLUSIONS: There is a relationship between the use of a certain type of psychoactive substance and engaging in risky sexual behavior. Psychoactive substances help to overcome fear and reduce the impact of minority stress on MSM. Risky behaviors undertaken during chemsex include increasing the risk of contracting diseases through the lack of appropriate safeguards, the risk of addiction, prostitution, as well as threats social relationships and mental health.


Language: en

MSM; chemsex; risky sex

