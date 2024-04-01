Abstract

Modern crisis centers need to be prepared for mass shootings, active assailant incidents, and related forms of targeted violence. While crisis engagement has traditionally been seen as a "right of boom" or post-incident responder, crisis leaders need to prepare their teams to identify people at risk for violence, use tools like Behavioral Threat Assessment and Management to reduce risk in those persons, and prepare their teams for potential incidents in their community. Evidence suggests that acute stressors are a common proximal risk factor for severe violence implying a potential synergy for using crisis services as a tool for prevention of violence.

