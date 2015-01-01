|
Cosgrove JA, Rao N, George P, Hoey T, Taylor J, Marshall T, Ghose SS, Patel NA. Psychiatr. Serv. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
39118573
OBJECTIVE: The social and emotional learning (SEL) framework is widely recognized as being effective for developing social and emotional competencies among students of all ages. However, the evidence for specific intervention models with older student populations is less established. The objective of this systematic review was to rate the evidence supporting the effectiveness of SEL interventions aimed at improving mental health outcomes among preadolescents and adolescents.
Adolescence; Mental illness prevention; School mental health; Social and emotional learning