Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The social and emotional learning (SEL) framework is widely recognized as being effective for developing social and emotional competencies among students of all ages. However, the evidence for specific intervention models with older student populations is less established. The objective of this systematic review was to rate the evidence supporting the effectiveness of SEL interventions aimed at improving mental health outcomes among preadolescents and adolescents.



METHODS: A search of major databases, gray literature, and evidence base registries was conducted to identify studies published from 2008 to 2022 that assessed the effects of SEL interventions on mental health outcomes among students ages 10-19 years. The authors rated the evidence for SEL interventions as high, moderate, or low based on established rating criteria.



RESULTS: In total, 25 articles reporting on 17 original research studies were reviewed. Sixteen intervention models were assessed, with 11 resulting in improved mental health symptoms; however, no intervention was evaluated in a large enough number of studies to surpass a low evidence rating. Some studies reported cost benefits and high effectiveness of an intervention with students from diverse racial-ethnic or low socioeconomic backgrounds.



CONCLUSIONS: SEL interventions can improve mental health outcomes among preadolescents and adolescents. Additional research is needed to strengthen the evidence base for specific intervention models.

