Abstract

BACKGROUND: Domestic abuse (DA) and suicidal ideation (SI) are prevalent and often co-occur. Numerous practical and psychosocial barriers inhibit help-seeking, including accessibility and confidentiality concerns. Early intervention and referral are essential for both DA and SI. Pharmacies are accessible and may be perceived as a discreet venue for a DA and SI response service. There is a growing body of literature about the role of community pharmacy teams in suicide prevention and assisting domestic abuse victims globally. Whilst there have been some interventions in UK pharmacies to support domestic abuse victims and encouragement of staff training in suicide prevention, there is currently no commissioned service for DA and/or SI in pharmacies in the UK.



OBJECTIVE: To assess public acceptability of a novel response service in community pharmacy for people in danger from domestic abuse and/or suicidal ideation.



METHODS: Data collection consisted of an online public survey running for 6 weeks and qualitative interviews with pharmacy customers. Descriptive statistics were used to present the survey results and interviews were audio recorded, transcribed verbatim and then analysed using the Framework Analysis method and NVivo 11.



RESULTS: The majority of 501 survey respondents and all 12 customer interview participants were supportive of offering a response service for DA and/or SI in community pharmacy. Participants emphasised the need for appropriate staff training and support. They considered it an ethical and accessible approach and the majority said that they would recommend such a service to family or friends, and use it themselves if needed. However, awareness of the service was low and marketing materials were considered insufficiently clear.



CONCLUSIONS: There is strong public support and acceptability for a response service covering both suicidal ideation and domestic abuse in community pharmacies. Further research is required to develop appropriate marketing materials.

