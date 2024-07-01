|
Solomon J, Gorton H, Barcelos AM, Latham-Green T, Williams S, Rowan E, Knapp P, Henderson C, Gussy M, Barnes R. Res. Social Adm. Pharm. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
BACKGROUND: Domestic abuse (DA) and suicidal ideation (SI) are prevalent and often co-occur. Numerous practical and psychosocial barriers inhibit help-seeking, including accessibility and confidentiality concerns. Early intervention and referral are essential for both DA and SI. Pharmacies are accessible and may be perceived as a discreet venue for a DA and SI response service. There is a growing body of literature about the role of community pharmacy teams in suicide prevention and assisting domestic abuse victims globally. Whilst there have been some interventions in UK pharmacies to support domestic abuse victims and encouragement of staff training in suicide prevention, there is currently no commissioned service for DA and/or SI in pharmacies in the UK.
Language: en