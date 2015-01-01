Abstract

Child sexual exploitation is a form of interpersonal violence which involves the use of manipulation, control, and coercion strategies to recruit and dominate minors. This study aimed to develop and validate a taxonomy that identifies, defines, and classifies these abusive strategies. The taxonomy was developed from an extensive literature review and its contents were validated via expert evaluation through a two-round Delphi method with 31 participants. Experts also judged the frequency of each strategy's usage to recruit and dominate the victims in sex trade, sex trafficking, sex tourism, and online sexual exploitation. The taxonomy comprises 20 specific strategies, classified into five categories: isolation, control of personal life, emotional abuse, cognitive manipulation, and behavioral domination. According to the experts, the strategy most frequently used to recruit the minors is "affective enticement", and the strategy that contributes most to the maintenance of the exploitative situation is "instrumentalization of sexuality". Nevertheless, different patterns were found regarding the frequency with which each strategy is used when considering the four manifestations of sexual exploitation separately. Delimiting the abusive strategies commonly perpetrated in child sexual exploitation improves our understanding of this complex phenomenon and could contribute to the development of effective prevention and intervention approaches.

