Abstract

"Sexually violent predator" (SVP) legislation requires, in part, that an individual has a mental abnormality that causes difficulty in controlling sexual behavior. Previous research has found paraphilia not otherwise specified (NOS) as one of the most prevalent diagnoses proffered in SVP evaluations. However, the fifth edition of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual (DSM-5) modified paraphilia NOS diagnosis in two ways. First, this diagnosis was divided into two new diagnostic categories: other specified paraphilic disorder (OSPD) and unspecified paraphilic disorder. Second, OSPD required an added specifier to indicate the individual's source of sexual arousal. To date, no study has systematically explored how the revision to paraphilia NOS has affected diagnoses within SVP evaluations. The current study explored the frequency and diagnostic reliability of paraphilic disorders in a sample of 190 adult men evaluated for SVP civil commitment using the DSM-5.



RESULTS indicated that OSPD was the second most common paraphilic disorder, next to pedophilic disorder. However, there was poor to fair agreement (kappa = 0.21, p <.01) between independent evaluators in providing this diagnosis. Additionally, the two most common OSPD specifiers were non-consent and hebephilia, despite recent debate and rejection of these constructs from the DSM-5. While these constructs were the most prevalent, the specifiers contained quite varied terminology, suggesting vague diagnostic tendencies within these evaluations. Given that the presence of a mental abnormality is the cornerstone to the constitutionality of SVP commitment, diagnostic practices should be based in reliable and valid techniques.

