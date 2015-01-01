Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Testicular prosthesis can be placed at the time of orchiectomy for many benign and malignant testicular conditions. The American Urological Association guidelines recommend discussing the implant prior to the procedure.



OBJECTIVES: We review the literature on testicular prosthesis placement with respect to the history, psychological impact, surgical technique, complications, satisfaction, and novel emerging medical implications.



METHODS: A Medline search was conducted with several terms related to and including "testicular implant," "testicular prosthesis," "testicular implant satisfaction," and "testicular implant history." Twenty articles were identified with patient satisfaction data. Satisfaction with the comfort, shape, size, and weight was reported in addition to satisfaction with the device from 13 studies.



RESULTS: Overall satisfaction of testicular prosthesis is reported as high. Patients should be offered an implant at the time of orchiectomy or at any subsequent time based on their preference.



CONCLUSION: This article presents a contemporary and comprehensive review of the literature on testicular prostheses. Satisfaction rates following implantation remain consistently high. Additionally, innovative approaches are being investigated, including the exploration of novel implants for treating hypogonadism. Moreover, the utilization of 3-dimensional printing technology is revolutionizing the creation of testicular implants, aiming to achieve a texture and density closely resembling human testicles.

