Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The objective of this study was to investigate the relationship between eye-catching effects and mental workload at highway tunnel entrances. Specifically, the study aimed to analyze drivers' eye blink behavior to gain a comprehensive understanding of how visual attraction at tunnel entrances affects cognitive workload.



METHODS: 50 participants were recruited for the naturalistic driving experiment. Four different visually attractive driving scenarios (baseline, landscape-style architecture, tip slogan, and billboard) were selected. Eye-tracking technology was utilized to record and analyze the eye blink behavior of participating drivers. Various metrics, including blink frequency, blink duration, inter-blink interval, and pupil diameter after a blink, were measured and compared across different scenarios.



RESULTS: The results of the study demonstrated significant differences in drivers' eye blink behavior across the different experimental scenarios, indicating the influence of visual attraction conditions on mental workload. The presence of eye-catching stimuli (landscape-style architecture, tip slogan, and billboard scenarios) at tunnel entrances resulted in decreased blink frequency, shorter blink duration, longer inter-blink intervals, and larger pupil diameter after a blink compared to when no specific eye-catching stimuli were present (baseline condition). These findings suggest that visual attractions capture drivers' attention, leading to increased cognitive workload and attentional demands.



CONCLUSIONS: The findings of this study contribute to the existing literature on driver attention and mental workload, particularly in relation to eye-catching effect in tunnel environments. The presence of eye-catching stimuli at tunnel entrances can distract drivers and increase their mental workload, potentially compromising driving performance and safety. It is crucial for transportation authorities and designers to carefully consider the design and placement of visual attractions in tunnel entrances to minimize distraction and cognitive workload. By doing so, driving safety and performance can be enhanced in tunnel entrances.

