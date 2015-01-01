|
Lagan S, Haines L, Waters G, Santorelli J, Berndtson AE, Doucet J, Costantini TW, Adams L. Trauma Surg. Acute Care Open 2024; 9(1): e001308.
(Copyright © 2024, The author(s) and the American Association for the Surgery of Trauma, Publisher BMJ Publishing Group)
39119252
INTRODUCTION: Socio-economic and political events of recent years have caused a significant increase in immigrants attempting to illegally cross the United States (US)-Mexico border. While a 30-foot border wall separates the US and Mexico, immigrants from around the world have used this location as their point of entry to the US. These border crossings have led to a dramatic increase in major trauma resulting in increased inpatient resource utilization and the need for comprehensive hospital services. The aim of this study was to describe the nationality of injured immigrants admitted to a Trauma Center serving a segment of the US-Mexico border wall and to report their ultimate destinations after discharge.
Accidental Falls; Geography; Global Burden Of Disease; Healthcare disparities