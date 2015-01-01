SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Richardson E, Alexander M, Stokoe E. Violence Against Women 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/10778012241259725

39122238

This article investigates how domestic violence and abuse (DVA), its underreporting and its links with alcohol consumption, manifest in and impact the outcome of help-seeking telephone calls to U.K.-based police services. Conversation analysis of call-takers' questions about alcohol found that they either (a) focused only on the perpetrator's drinking, and occurred after informing callers that help was being dispatched, or (b) targeted both victims' and perpetrators' drinking and complicated the decisions to dispatch police assistance. The article helps specify the communicative practices that may constitute victims' negative experiences of disclosing DVA to the police.


Language: en

domestic violence; alcohol consumption; conversation analysis; emergency calls; question design

