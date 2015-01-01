Abstract

BACKGROUND: Mindfulness-based, in-person programs are effective at reducing stress and enhancing resilience in military and civilian samples, yet few studies have examined or compared training offered via real-time, interactive social media. Such a program would have a wider-reach and could include those unable to attend in-person. There is also interest in resolving ambiguity about the effects of mindfulness training on individual difference variables, such as self-compassion.



OBJECTIVE: The purpose of this research was to compare pre/post self-compassion for three interventions; Mindfulness-based Stress Reduction delivered in-person (IP), mindfulness meditation training delivered via a Virtual World (VW), and a wait-list Control Group (CG) among active duty and veteran U.S. military.



METHODS: A 2 (pre/post)×3 (group) factorial design was conducted with 250 active duty and veteran U.S. Military service members, with self-compassion measures as dependent variables.



RESULTS: Self Compassion improved 10% for the IP group and 14% for the VW group, while the CG group did not improve. Combined treatment groups yielded a 10.3% improvement in self-compassion compared with no change in the CG and with a group×time interaction effect (p < 0.01). Participants with lower initial self-compassion experienced greater benefits than those with higher baseline self-compassion (p < 0.01).



CONCLUSION: IP and VW Mindfulness Meditation training were equally effective in increasing self-compassion. Adding effective on-line mindfulness delivery will promote self-compassion among a more extensive audience, likely yielding improved coping, confidence, connectedness, cheerfulness, steadiness, and self-satisfaction, while lessening anxiety, fear-of-failure, and stress among participants.

