|
Citation
|
Rice VJB, Schroeder P, Allison SC. Work 2024; 78(4): 1225-1245.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, IOS Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
39121152
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Mindfulness-based, in-person programs are effective at reducing stress and enhancing resilience in military and civilian samples, yet few studies have examined or compared training offered via real-time, interactive social media. Such a program would have a wider-reach and could include those unable to attend in-person. There is also interest in resolving ambiguity about the effects of mindfulness training on individual difference variables, such as self-compassion.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; United States; Adult; Female; Male; Middle Aged; occupational health; military; telemedicine; self-compassion; *Mindfulness/methods; *Empathy; *Meditation/methods/psychology; *Military Personnel/psychology; *Veterans/psychology; Complementary health; coping skill; meditation; psychological resilience; psychological stress; Stress, Psychological/therapy/psychology; virtual worlds