Abstract

This study investigates motor vehicle drivers' socioeconomic, personality, and attitudinal factors associated with their knowledge of safely traversing highway-rail grade crossings (HRGCs). A three-step mail-based survey of randomly selected Nebraska households solicited responses from licensed drivers (N = 980, response rate = 39%). Of the total 31 questions on the questionnaire, nine pertained to respondents' knowledge of safely navigating HRGCs (e.g., what does a crossbuck sign require a driver to do when approaching a rail crossing?). Correct answers to the questions provided a measure of respondents' knowledge of safely traversing HRGCs and led to their classification in five ordered categories. A random parameter probit model then assessed associations among respondents' socioeconomic, personality, and attitudinal characteristics and the five ordered categories of their HRGCs negotiation knowledge. The estimated model revealed that drivers with negative or indifferent attitudes toward HRGCs, who were unemployed, or engaged in risky driving behavior around HRGCs were likely to be less informed about safe HRGCs navigation. Similarly, drivers that disliked waiting at HRGCs and those who did not receive information on HRGCs safety had lower levels of knowledge of safely negotiating HRGCs. Attentive drivers at HRGCs and those who routinely stopped in response to active train warning devices were associated with higher levels of knowledge. Drivers with negative or indifferent attitudes toward HRGCs were less knowledgeable about safe HRGCs navigation. The research findings are useful for targeted driver education and traffic safety programs, safety professionals, and policymakers engaged in HRGCs safety.

Language: en