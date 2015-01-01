Abstract

Cycling is a healthy and sustainable means of urban travel. In this research, cycling tests and questionnaires were used to evaluate the impact of vibration intensity on the cycling experience. The standard deviation of vibration acceleration (AStd) generated in cycling test was collected and vibration comfort and vibration perception were scored. Then, the simulation method was used to quantitatively analyze the influence of the macrostructure of the pavement on the cycling vibration. Moreover, through the simulation analysis of the most unfavorable situation of high-speed riding, the minimum British pendulum number (BPN) value that meets the skid resistance requirements is obtained. According to the results of regression analysis, the prediction equations of pavement structure parameters and AStd/BPN are obtained. After comprehensively considering cycling safety and comfort, the evaluation process of bicycle-specific pavement is given. This research hopes to provide a reference for the sustainable development of urban green travel.

