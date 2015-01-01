Abstract

With the increasing number of vehicles equipped with automated driving systems (ADS) being tested on public roads and the expanding market share of vehicles equipped with advanced driving assistance systems (ADAS), the number of ADS- or ADAS-involved crashes increases. Thus, it is necessary to investigate the distribution of ADS- and ADAS-involved crashes and the factors leading to them. The rear-end collision has been found to dominate ADS-involved crashes. However, no research has explored the conditions when ADS-involved rear-end collisions are more likely to happen and no research has investigated ADAS-involved rear-end crashes. Based on 130 ADS-involved crashes and 84 ADAS-involved crashes extracted from a dataset collected by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) between July 2021 and May 2022, this study explored the crash patterns, especially rear-end crashes, of ADS- and ADAS-controlled vehicles.



RESULTS show that rear-end collisions dominate both ADS- and ADAS-involved crashes, especially ADAS-involved crashes. The type of both ADS-involved and ADAS-involved crashes was affected by the speed of the ego-vehicle relative to the posted speed limit. Further, the type of ADS-involved crash was affected by the pre-crash movement of the crash partner, while the type of ADAS-involved crash was further associated with the road type. The findings can provide insights into the design of ADAS and ADS control algorithms, the external human-machine interface design of the vehicles with ADS or ADAS, and the training program of human road users to improve traffic safety in mixed traffic.

