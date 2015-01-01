|
Huang C, Wen X, He D. Transp. Res. Rec. 2024; 2678(7): 771-782.
(Copyright © 2024, Transportation Research Board, National Research Council, National Academy of Sciences USA, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
With the increasing number of vehicles equipped with automated driving systems (ADS) being tested on public roads and the expanding market share of vehicles equipped with advanced driving assistance systems (ADAS), the number of ADS- or ADAS-involved crashes increases. Thus, it is necessary to investigate the distribution of ADS- and ADAS-involved crashes and the factors leading to them. The rear-end collision has been found to dominate ADS-involved crashes. However, no research has explored the conditions when ADS-involved rear-end collisions are more likely to happen and no research has investigated ADAS-involved rear-end crashes. Based on 130 ADS-involved crashes and 84 ADAS-involved crashes extracted from a dataset collected by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) between July 2021 and May 2022, this study explored the crash patterns, especially rear-end crashes, of ADS- and ADAS-controlled vehicles.
