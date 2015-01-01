Abstract

Intersections affect the maneuvering and driving behavior of vehicles. The present study attempts to simulate an isolated signalized intersection with the dimensions obtained through the influence zone of intersections. This model includes several unexplored traffic characteristics observed at the intersection, such as non-lane-based heterogeneity and seepage behavior. The model was calibrated and validated with the field data collected in New Delhi, India. Several measures of performance, such as GEH statistics, Theil's coefficient, root mean square error, and so forth, were used to validate and benchmark the simulation model. After calibration and validation, the model was used to find delays. The delays obtained from the model, several manuals, and the field were compared and found to be close to the field delays. Further, delays obtained from Indonesian and Canadian manuals were comparatively closer to the delays obtained from the field, whereas delays obtained from the Indian Highway Capacity Manual (2017) and U.S. Highway Capacity Manual (2010) are overestimated. The model presented can be used to benchmark the performance of signalized intersections under a variety of traffic and environmental conditions.

