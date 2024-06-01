Abstract

Applying appropriate measurement tools is necessary when examining risky driving behaviours. The aim of this paper is to present a revised Road Traffic Behaviours Questionnaire, i.e., KZD(R), for studying the tendency towards risky behaviour on the road. The study was conducted on a group of 1281 Polish passenger car drivers (630 females) with an average age of 38.78 years (SD = 13.16). The psychometric properties of the questionnaire have been checked by means of factor analysis and adequate reliability measures (the McDonald's omega index of reliability was 0.92, showing a high internal consistency of the scale, and the stability index after a year was at the same level). Positive correlations of the questionnaire results with impulsiveness and venturesomeness from the IVE questionnaire, as well as negative correlations with empathy (IVE) and agreeableness from the Big Five model, confirmed the validity of the tool to measure risk-taking behind the wheel. Moreover, the ROC curve analysis was performed to assess the differentiating ability of the tool's scores in relation to the self-reported data collected from the drivers on the number of road accidents, traffic tickets received, and situations of driving after alcohol usage. The cutpoint above 10 points was established as optimal for classifying drivers into the group of potential dangerous risk-takers in road traffic. Overall, the KZD(R) can be a useful tool to measure risk-taking behind the wheel for various road safety and accident prevention purposes.