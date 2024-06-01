Abstract

Among surface transportation systems. bus crashes contribute to particularly high rates of death, injury, and property damage. The driving behaviors of bus drivers regularly appear as contributing factors in these negative safety outcomes. The Driver Behavior Questionnaire (DBQ) is a validated self-reporting instrument, used to measure driver behavior, that is influenced by driver type, region, and time. Little research has used objective measurements to adjust DBQ items, and researchers using this method have entirely ignored bus drivers as a potential population of interest. Instead, adjustments to DBQ items have typically relied on interviews and subjective judgment. Naturalistic driving data offers widespread and quantitative insights into real-world driving behaviors. Using the 25-item DBQ developed by Maslać et al. in 2018 as a basis, this study adjusted the DBQ items by comparison with the actual driving behaviors of bus drivers. In-vehicle monitoring data was used to identify and code 88 types of actual driving behaviors. Actual driving behavior rate and DBQ factor rate were calculated for individual characteristics (age and bus driving experience) and the DBQ's five factors (ordinary violation, aggressive violation, error, lapse, and positive behaviors).



RESULTS showed that (a) bus drivers across all demographic groups demonstrated positive behaviors and errors, but were less likely to commit ordinary and aggressive violations; and (b) there were weak correlations between factor rates and DBQ scores, and only minor variances between divided factor groups. Based on these findings, a new 26-item questionnaire was created for Chinese bus drivers, adding 15 actual behaviors, modifying five previous DBQ items, and leaving six DBQ items unchanged from the Maslać's DBQ. This study's method for revising the DBQ based on actual driving behavior can be applied to other types of drivers in various regions.