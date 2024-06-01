Abstract

Individual trust can depend on the trade-off between perceived risk and perceived benefits (PBs). However, previous studies have primarily focused on risk-related factors, ignoring the potential trust factors of automated driving systems (ADS) in low-risk situations from the perspective of PBs. This study conceptualized the sub-dimensions of PB based on the Technology Acceptance Model (TAM), and examined the effects of two types of automation capability--processing capability and detecting capability--and interactive guidance framework on driving performance and driver trust in a simulated level 3 ADS.



RESULTS showed that processing capability and interactive guidance framework were critical factors in drivers' PB and trust in the ADS. Higher processing capability and the use of a graphic interface were associated with increased PB and trust. Detecting capability affected driving performance, earlier ADS detection corresponded with slower driver reaction times. PB mediated the effects of processing capability and interactive guidance framework on trust. These findings enhance the understanding of human trust in ADS from the PB perspective and provide guidance for designing guided tutorials and interactive guidance program to improve human trust and human-ADS interactions.