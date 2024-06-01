Abstract

The inherent complexity associated with lane-changing manoeuvres can significantly disrupt traffic flow and increase the risk of collisions. While the lane-changing vehicle influences the surrounding traffic, it is also simultaneously influenced by it. This study aims to examine how the presence and behaviour of surrounding vehicles affect the lane changer's behaviour. A study was conducted in the laboratory using video stimuli of various simulated lane-changing scenarios to achieve the research aim. The study used a two-block design. In the first block, the impact of the lag vehicle was evaluated by varying its gap and behaviour (acceleration, deceleration or maintaining speed) relative to the lane-changing vehicle. In the second block, both the lead and lag gaps were manipulated with respect to the lane-changing vehicle. Data from the participants (n=29) were collected on dependent variables, including lane change decisions (gap acceptance or rejection), perceived cooperation, and reaction time. The analysis was conducted using an Aligned Rank Transform ANOVA. The findings of this laboratory-based study suggest that the lag vehicle, specifically its behaviour, has more influence on lane change decisions than the lead vehicle in the target lane. Additionally, when a lag vehicle decelerates to create a gap in response to a lane changer's request, its actions are perceived as more cooperative, compared to when it accelerates or maintains speed. Furthermore, decisions to change lanes are made faster when the lag vehicle shows a deceleration behaviour. The results of this laboratory-based study provide valuable insights for improving current lane-changing models. We also discuss the implications of findings for improving algorithms governing autonomous vehicle interactions in mixed traffic. Finally, we discuss the benefits and limitations of laboratory-based approaches in studying causal relationships among different factors, as well as the generalizability of our findings.