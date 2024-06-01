Abstract

Variable Message Sign (VMS) has been broadly implemented to spread roadway and traffic guidance information dynamically so as help to promote rational distribution of traffic flow and improve traffic safety. However, there are still some inconsistence in VMS related research results and application standard. This study aims to provide a systematic review of existing researches on the effectiveness and influence mechanism of VMS as well as optimization strategies for better VMS information dissemination. Individual driver behavior and road operation characteristics were the two main aspects in discussing the VMS information effectiveness, but previous researches were biased towards the independent analysis of these two dependent variables. Driver characteristics, trip characteristics, and information content and format were found to be influential on the guidance results of VMS information. However, most researches focused on exploring which factors affecting VMS effectiveness but rather analyzing how these attributes influenced drivers' decisions and behaviors. In addition, abundant research results on the VMS information dissemination strategy including layout, site selection, and spatio-temporal release strategies were found. There was still lacking of optimization strategies that considering spatio-temporal characteristics sufficiently. Therefore, it is necessary to establish the complete influence chain from individual to group effects for assessing VMS effectiveness comprehensively, explore the deeper mechanisms of VMS effectiveness by further exploring how driver, trip and message attributes affect drivers' decisions and behaviors, and develop multi-objective planning model to seek information dissemination strategy by considering the combined effect of site selection, induction cycle and other factors. Moreover, it is urgent to explore how to coordinate VMS with in-vehicle navigation or mobile feedback terminals in order to better travel information spreading as well as cost-effectiveness.