Abstract

A substantial amount of online content on illegal driving behaviours is shared on social media platforms. Yet, the influence of online content on behaviours remains unclear. Accordingly, this qualitative study explored perspectives across different age groups on a) the nature and extent of social media content that encourages illegal driving behaviours and b) whether such content influences engagement in these behaviours. Sixty-six licenced drivers within Queensland, Australia, participated in a focus group. The sessions were conducted with three different age groups: younger drivers (17-25 years), middle-aged drivers (26-49 years), and older drivers (50 + years). Data was analysed using reflexive thematic analysis, resulting in three recognised themes: 1) exposure to online illegal driving behaviours on social media, 2) the influence of online illegal driving content on behaviour, and 3) drivers' engagement with online content that encourages illegal driving behaviours. A key finding was that young drivers are frequently exposed to online content encouraging illegal driving behaviours, whereas middle-aged and older drivers are rarely exposed to this content. Opinions surrounding the influence of online content on illegal driving behaviours was varied, yet across ages it was believed that young drivers may be most susceptible to this content. The findings from this study provide support for the potential link between social media exposure and illegal driving behaviours. Implications for future research are discussed, with an emphasis on longitudinal research to examine the impact of social media content on changes in behaviour, specifically for younger drivers.