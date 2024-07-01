Abstract

One of the biggest challenges facing the human-centered design of fully automated vehicles (FAVs) is their interaction with vulnerable road users. Measuring pedestrians' perceptions is particularly important to know whether they will be receptive to the introduction of FAVs on the road. In this context, the present study aimed to examine and validate the structure of the Pedestrian Receptivity Questionnaire for FAVs (PRQF) in France. A second objective was to explore the receptivity of French pedestrians towards FAVs, its effects on behavioral intention when interacting with FAVs, and acceptance of FAVs. To meet these objectives, 474 participants living in France answered an online survey (age range: 18-83 years; 39 % of males), which included the PRQF, the behavioral intention to cross the road in front of a FAV and their acceptance, as pedestrians, of the introduction of FAVs on the road. Several scales and items were also included to measure familiarity with FAVs and new technologies, as well as self-reported pedestrian behavior using the pedestrian behavior scale (PBS) and sociodemographic information. A series of statistical analyses indicated a three-dimensional factor structure in the answers of the French respondents to the PRQF, i.e., Positive Attitude, Supportive Social Norms, and Compatibility. These dimensions differed from those revealed in earlier questionnaire validation studies. However, in line with other studies on automated vehicle acceptance, these dimensions were influenced by several sociodemographic factors (age, sex, level of education, walking frequency, location, possession and duration of driving license). The results also indicated a mixed receptivity of the French respondents to FAVs. Their behavioral intentions to cross the road in front of an approaching FAV were further explained by the Positive Attitude dimension of the PRQF and their self-declared behaviors as pedestrians, particularly in terms of positive and violation behaviors. Acceptance of FAVs in the respondents' living area was predicted by the Positive Attitude dimension and by self-declared behaviors as pedestrians (in terms of aggressive behaviors particularly). The respondents' age and familiarity with FAVs and new technologies were also predictive of their FAV acceptance. Several research and practical perspectives are proposed accordingly.