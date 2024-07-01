Abstract

Driving anxiety can be common. When extreme, drivers may lose independence as they change their driving patterns or cease driving altogether. This can lead to poorer quality of life and work. It is therefore important to understand how to support people to manage this anxiety and continue to drive, should they wish to do so. The aims of the current study were to 1) understand the types of help sought by people who experience some level of driving anxiety, and 2) understand factors associated with help-seeking and what support is perceived as beneficial. A total of 1,314 people (women = 77 %; ranging in age from 18 to 89; M = 27; SD = 13 years) responded to an online survey providing responses to questions about driving anxiety levels, onset of anxiety, level and causes of shame about the anxiety, perceived driving skill and help-seeking behaviour. Fourteen various types of help-seeking were included covering non-professional help (such as talking to family or friends, vehicle technology) and professional help (such as driving training/re-training, therapy or medication). Based on responses to these, participants were classified into three help-seeking groups: those who have or are currently seeking help (55 %); those who intend to seek help (22 %) and those who have no intention of seeking help (22 %). Those not intending to seek help were mainly men and who experience low levels of anxiety that originated due to traffic concerns (such as being fined, etc). Those whose anxiety was more generalised tended to be seeking help for their driving anxiety as well. The results highlighted potential avenues to support anxious drivers. These include the support and understanding of family and friends. Further driver training, that may focus on anxiety is another potential avenue. Potential benefits of vehicle technology to support driving anxiety were also noted.