Journal Article

Citation

Reuten AJC, Yunus I, Bos JE, Martens MH, Smeets JBJ. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2024; 105: 196-205.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.trf.2024.07.006

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Car passengers experience much more car sickness than car drivers. We assume that this is because drivers can better anticipate the car's motions. Does helping passengers to anticipate the car's motions then mitigate car sickness? Indeed, laboratory studies have shown that anticipatory cues which announce one-dimensional motions of a linear sled mitigate sickness to a small extent. Does this mitigation generalize to real car driving? We tested this in a car ride on a test track along a trajectory involving lane changes, accelerations, and decelerations. We show that vibrotactile cues mitigated car sickness in passengers. Auditory cues were less effective. The mitigating effect of the vibrotactile cue was considerable: a 40% decrease in car sickness symptoms, a larger effect than we found in the laboratory. Automated vehicles can predict their own motion very well. They could thus provide vibrotactile cues to mitigate car sickness in their passengers.

Keywords

Anticipation; Automated driving; Motion sickness; Self-driving cars; Sensory conflict

