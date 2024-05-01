|
Citation
Horn S, Rossner P, Madigan R, Bieg HJ, Marberger C, Alt P, Otto H, Schulz M, Schultz A, Kenar E, Bullinger AC, Merat N. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2024; 105: 206-221.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
As automated vehicles advance and become more widespread, it is increasingly important to ensure optimal driving comfort for passengers. Recent research has focused on developing driving styles for automated vehicles that are perceived to be most comfortable. However, there is still little understanding of whether, and how, possible driving styles need to be adjusted for specific traffic scenarios. In this study, 36 participants experienced three different deceleration profiles (a linear deceleration profile 'One-Step', and two versions of stepwise deceleration profiles 'Two-Step V1 and V2') across different driving scenarios (deceleration before curves, approaching a speed-limit sign, and a stop sign). Deceleration profiles were rated by participants and the impact of non-driving related activities on driving comfort was investigated.
Keywords
Deceleration Profiles; Driving Comfort; Driving Style; Highly Automated Vehicles; Human-Like Driving; Non-Driving Related Activities