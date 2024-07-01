Abstract

A variety of self-reported questionnaires have been developed worldwide across to classify pedestrians' behaviours. However, to the best of our knowledge, no pedestrian behaviour questionnaire has been validated to investigate Jordanian pedestrians' behaviour. Thus, this study aimed to develop and validate a self-reporting pedestrian behaviour questionnaire for the Jordanian population (JPBQ), spanning all ages. Our JPBQ consisted of 40 items describing pedestrian behaviour, whilst the validation study itself included 400 participants (45.25% females). Principal component analysis (PCA) revealed a four-factor structure: transgressions, lapses, positive behaviours, and aggressive behaviours for both Long (31-item) and short (20-item) versions of the JPBQ, confirming validity (significant association with p < 0.05) and reliability (Cronbach's alpha > 0.7) for each factor. This addressed the reliability issue with positive behaviour factor found in previous self-reported questionnaires by incorporating effective questions concerning positive behaviours while walking. Across the four factors, the highest mean scores that pedestrians reported were for positive behaviours, while the least commonly reported behaviours were aggressive behaviours and lapses. Male participants were found to declare higher rates of violations and aggressions, while young participants reported more violations and fewer lapses. The lack of alternatives to walking was positively associated with unsafe behaviours (violations, errors, lapses). Income level was negatively associated with aggressive behaviours towards other road users. Divorced individuals were found to self-report lower rates of lapses and positive behaviours. Overall, this study contributes to understanding pedestrian behaviours in Jordan, providing a reliable validated questionnaire for research and road safety initiatives.