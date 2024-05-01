Abstract

OBJECTIVE

Although driving simulators are powerful tools capable of measuring a wide-ranging set of tactical and operational level driving behaviors, comparing these behaviors across studies is problematic because there is no core set of driving variables to report when assessing driving behavior in simulated driving scenarios. To facilitate comparisons across studies, researchers need consistency in how driving simulator variables combine to assess driving behavior. With inter-study consistency, driving simulator research could support stronger conclusions about safe driving behaviors and more reliably identify future driver training goals. The purpose of the current study was to derive empirically and theoretically meaningful composite scores from driving behaviors of young people in a driving simulator, utilizing driving data from across a variety of driving environments and from within the individual driving environments.

Method

One hundred ninety adolescent participants aged 16 years or 18 years at enrollment provided demographic data and drove in a high-fidelity driving simulator. The simulated scenario included 4 distinct environments: Urban, Freeway, Residential, and a Car Following Task (CFT). A Principal Components Analysis (PCA) was conducted on the variable output from the driving simulator to select optimal factor solutions and loadings both across the multi-environmental drive and within the four individual driving environments.

Results

The PCA suggested two components from the multi-environmental simulated drive: vehicle control and speed. The individual driving environments also indicated two components: vehicle control and tactical judgment.

Conclusion

These findings are among the first steps for identifying composite driving simulator variables to quantify theoretical conceptualizations of driving behavior. Currently, driving behavior and performance measured by driving simulators lack "gold standards" via driving scores or benchmarks. The composites derived in this analysis may be studied for further use where driving behavior standards are increasingly sought by clinicians and practitioners for a variety of populations, as well as by parents concerned about the readiness of their novice driving teen.