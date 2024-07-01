Abstract

The ability to measure psychological states such as fatigue will become increasingly important with the introduction of automated driving systems (ADS) to everyday driving. Driver monitoring systems (DMS), which will soon be a required feature in all new vehicles, will be responsible for assessing the driver's mental state in real-time. This will help to maximise the safety and social benefits of ADS. However, little is known about drivers' perceptions of DMS. This qualitative focus group study used a reflexive thematic analysis approach to understand drivers' perspectives on the use of DMS during automated driving. Seventeen drivers with no prior experience of ADS or DMS were interviewed across three focus group sessions and were shown a video outlining some of the capabilities of both systems. A semi-structured interview guide was used to gather qualitative data concerning drivers' perceptions of the prospect of driver monitoring within automated driving and the expectations that they have. Reflexive thematic analysis was used to develop five themes. The findings show that drivers have more favourable attitudes towards DMS than ADS, due to an expectation that the latter will require a greater sacrifice of the driver's control. Nonetheless, participants were sceptical of the reliability, security and privacy of driver monitoring, and expressed that it could detract from the enjoyment derived from driving. Participants were also concerned regarding the potential for driver data to be sold to third parties and used against them in various ways. Overall, drivers are sceptical of the value of driver monitoring and ADS and perceive them as separate entities as opposed to two systems working in partnership. This highlights an emerging challenge for researchers and system manufacturers, which will need be addressed in order to fully realise the individual and societal benefits of these new forms of technology.