Abstract

Background

Road traffic collisions (RTCs) are the leading cause of deaths for young people worldwide. Whilst educational interventions that adopt fear-based messaging are commonly used to improve road safety in young people, limited focus has been directed to examining how they are delivered. Accordingly, this mixed-method study aims to i) measure the effectiveness of a UK intervention called Safe Drive Stay Alive (SDSA) for improving road safety knowledge, attitudes and intentional behaviors, and ii) what design and delivery mechanisms are important for achieving this.

Methods

In study one, participants completed online questionnaires that measured road safety knowledge, attitudes, and behavioural intentions pre- (n = 1304) and post-intervention (n = 407), and two months later (n = 72). In study two, focus groups were conducted with 10 young people post-intervention to understand what mechanisms were important for promoting road safety.

Results

Statistical analysis of questionnaires showed that road safety knowledge, attitudes, and intentional behaviours significantly improved post-intervention. However, descriptive comparisons of the smaller number of two-month follow-up questionnaires indicated that ratings returned to pre-intervention levels. Thematic analysis of focus groups highlighted that having emotive, realistic, and relatable content was important for encouraging young people to attend to the message. However, more focus was needed on how to address peer pressure.

Conclusion

SDSA improves road safety knowledge, attitudes, and behavioural intentions. However, there are indications that benefits may be short lived, requiring 'top up' interventions. Whilst young people also perceive SDSA to be useful, engaging, and delivering an important message, support is needed for addressing peer pressure.