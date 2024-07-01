|
Pervez A, Lee JJ, Ullah W, Han C, Hussain M, Lee C. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2024; 105: 350-367.
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
Motorcycles are the most prevalent mode of transportation in many developing countries, particularly in Asia. Despite their popularity, motorcycles inherently pose risks to riders, which are further amplified by risky behaviors such as speeding, non-helmet use, non-compliance with traffic rules. Exploring motorcycle crashes has been the most widely employed approach to identify risk factors, but comprehensive crash data are often unavailable in Pakistan. Instead, Motorcycle Rider Behavior Questionnaire (MRBQ) is employed in this study, which has been served as a valuable tool to comprehensively investigate the risky behaviors among motorcyclists. Nevertheless, variations in the factor structures of the MRBQ across different geographical contexts underscore the necessity of refining the MRBQ based on cultural and regional characteristics. Thus, there is a crucial need to tailor the MRBQ to the local dynamics, considering diverse cultural norms, licensing regulations, and motorcyclists' experiences. Moreover, while existing MRBQ studies have provided valuable insights into factors including traffic errors and speeding violations, there is a notable gap related to safety behaviors directly affecting motorcyclists' well-being. Therefore, this study aims to not only validate the MRBQ framework in the Pakistani context but also integrate safety-related behaviors, offering a comprehensive understanding of motorcyclists' risk behaviors. To achieve the objective, a sample of 1,344 responses from Pakistani motorcyclists was collected online. Exploratory factor analysis of the adapted MRBQ resulted in a refined 45-item questionnaire characterized by a five-factor structure (i.e., speeding violations, traffic errors, safety violations, stunts, and control errors).
Central Asia; Developing countries; Low- and middle-income countries; Motorcycle safety; Motorcyclist’s behavior; MRBQ