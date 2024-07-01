Abstract

Motorcycles are the most prevalent mode of transportation in many developing countries, particularly in Asia. Despite their popularity, motorcycles inherently pose risks to riders, which are further amplified by risky behaviors such as speeding, non-helmet use, non-compliance with traffic rules. Exploring motorcycle crashes has been the most widely employed approach to identify risk factors, but comprehensive crash data are often unavailable in Pakistan. Instead, Motorcycle Rider Behavior Questionnaire (MRBQ) is employed in this study, which has been served as a valuable tool to comprehensively investigate the risky behaviors among motorcyclists. Nevertheless, variations in the factor structures of the MRBQ across different geographical contexts underscore the necessity of refining the MRBQ based on cultural and regional characteristics. Thus, there is a crucial need to tailor the MRBQ to the local dynamics, considering diverse cultural norms, licensing regulations, and motorcyclists' experiences. Moreover, while existing MRBQ studies have provided valuable insights into factors including traffic errors and speeding violations, there is a notable gap related to safety behaviors directly affecting motorcyclists' well-being. Therefore, this study aims to not only validate the MRBQ framework in the Pakistani context but also integrate safety-related behaviors, offering a comprehensive understanding of motorcyclists' risk behaviors. To achieve the objective, a sample of 1,344 responses from Pakistani motorcyclists was collected online. Exploratory factor analysis of the adapted MRBQ resulted in a refined 45-item questionnaire characterized by a five-factor structure (i.e., speeding violations, traffic errors, safety violations, stunts, and control errors).



FINDINGS confirm the construct validity of the proposed modified MRBQ, revealing coherent distributions of items across the five distinct factors. Notably, the modified version of the questionnaire brings to light a unique factor: safety violations, reflecting the specific safety-related behaviors particularly observed in Pakistan. In addition, the results reveal a significant association between the MRBQ factors, especially speeding violations, traffic errors, safety violations, and risk indicators. Moreover, the findings highlight that younger motorcyclists, those with lower education or income levels, and those without a valid license have a higher likelihood of crashes, near-crashes, and traffic violations, while riders with a daily riding duration of less than an hour have a lower likelihood of such incidents. Based on the findings, the study recommends urgent policy measures, including strengthening traffic law enforcement to address speeding and safety violations, implementing targeted training programs and educational initiatives for young motorcyclists, addressing regulatory deficiencies in licensing through improved enforcement, and devising tailored public awareness campaigns for enhancing motorcycle safety in Pakistan and other countries with similar characteristics.