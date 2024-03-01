Abstract

Concussion among young drivers can impact driving performance. This can affect overall road safety and their likelihood of crash involvement. Existing studies often separate individuals into concussed and non-concussed when deciding fitness-to-drive. However, there are neurocognitive markers that may provide better insights on driving abilities. This study uses six neurocognitive measures that have been shown to impact driving in a cluster analysis to better assess driver's neurocognitive functioning ability. Data from a driving simulator study with 102 participants (51 concussed and 51 non-concussed) ranging in age from 16 to 25 years were used within the cluster analysis. The results showed three clusters based on high, moderate, and low-functioning capabilities with a mix of concussed and non-concussed in each cluster. The low functioning cluster group had the highest proportion of concussed drivers, the highest concussion symptom severity scores, the least driving experience, and the slowest response time on a tactile detection response task. However, there were drivers with no identified concussion in this same group.



FINDINGS suggest that neurocognitive testing is an important tool for predicting individuals that may be at the highest risk for driving difficulty regardless of whether they have sustained a concussion, and these can be considered in an easy-to-use fitness-to-drive test in a clinical setting.