Abstract

Background

Particularly in older age, personality has been an underrepresented predictor of driving safety. However, when changes in driving-related abilities are inevitable, on-road performance declines and personality traits may play an important role because the need for self-assessment and self-management is rising.

Methods

In a prospective on-road study with data from N = 81 older drivers, we therefore examined whether and to what extent the Big Five dimensions predict on-road driving performance. Statistical analyses included a multiple regression of on-road driving performance onto the Big Five dimensions. Moreover, we explored the relation of the Big Five dimensions with specific driving dimensions and different driving-relevant variables.

Results

Among all Big Five dimensions, only openness to experience significantly predicted on-road performance in older drivers. Moreover, it showed positive correlations with most driving dimensions and several driving-relevant variables. Both openness to experience and extraversion were associated with greater driving practice.

Discussion

Among different personality factors, our results highlight the relevance of openness to experience for on-road driving behavior in older adults. Although personality alone does not appear to adequately predict on-road performance, the examination of specific personality traits may help to identify at-risk drivers and aid in prevention and intervention.