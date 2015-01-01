Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Alcohol and cannabis use are common during young adulthood. Less is known regarding correlates of alcohol-cannabis use patterns and related problematic health outcomes.



METHODS: Using longitudinal survey data (Fall 2018, 2019, 2020) from 2,194 young adults (YAs; ages 18-34), bivariate analyses and multivariable logistic regressions examined: (1) Wave 1 (W1) sociodemographics and psychosocial factors (i.e., adverse childhood experiences [ACEs], depressive symptoms, personality traits, parent and peer alcohol and cannabis use) in relation to W3 past-month use group (i.e., use of neither, alcohol only, cannabis only, both/co-use); and (2) W3 use group in relation to W5 problematic alcohol use (Alcohol Use Disorder Identification Test), problematic cannabis use (Cannabis Use Disorder Identification Test), and depressive/anxiety symptoms (Patient Health Questionnaire - 4 item).



RESULTS: Overall, 42.3% reported W3 alcohol-only use, 34.9% co-use, 17.8% no use, and 5.0% cannabis-only use. Those reporting W3 co-use reported greater W1 extraversion, openness, friend alcohol/cannabis use, and were more likely to report parent cannabis use (vs. no use); reported less conscientiousness, greater friend cannabis use, and were more likely to report depressive symptoms and parent cannabis use (vs. alcohol-only use); and reported greater friend alcohol use, and were more likely to report parent alcohol use (vs. cannabis-only use). W3 co-use was associated with higher odds of W5 problematic alcohol use (vs. alcohol-only use) and problematic cannabis use (vs. cannabis-only use).



CONCLUSIONS: Substance use messaging and interventions should consider YAs' alcohol-cannabis co-use and the unique correlates of such use.

