Abstract

The incentive-sensitization theory of addiction postulates that relevant cues can trigger alcohol cravings, tendencies, and related outcomes. Additionally, consistent with the encoding specificity principle and social impact theory, social contexts depicting people can activate pro-alcohol reactions and tendencies. This randomized experiment tested the cue reactivity effects of exposure to images depicting variations in the number of people consuming alcoholic or nonalcoholic beverages on alcohol-related cravings and outcomes. The sample consisted of 594 adult alcohol users who passed manipulation checks. Participants were randomly assigned to a condition in a 2 (beverage type cue manipulation: alcoholic vs. nonalcoholic) × 3 (social context cue manipulation: beverage-only [no people] vs. solitary drinking [1 person] vs. social drinking [2 or more people]) factorial design and primed with a series of photographs. Dependent variables measured alcohol cravings, alcohol motives, alcohol attitudes, alcohol approval, and alcohol behavior. Factorial MANCOVA and ANCOVAs were performed. Main effects for the social context manipulation were found. Specifically, the social drinking condition compared to the beverage-only condition induced significantly higher pro-alcohol cravings, attitudes, and behaviors. The beverage type manipulation did not influence the dependent variables. The findings offer insights that visual cues depicting social drinking scenarios activated alcohol-related cravings and outcomes, regardless of whether the beverages shown were alcoholic or nonalcoholic. This priming experiment helps to understand the social mechanisms underlying cue reactivity and offers implications for advancing cue-based alcohol interventions.

